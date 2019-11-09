Hettie Rosa Cole, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. She was born Dec. 28, 1920, in Daviess County to the late Ollie and Irene House Stites. Hettie was a charter member of Wing Avenue Baptist Church. She also had worked at several retail locations in Owensboro before retiring from the former Bacon's Department Store in Towne Square Mall.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer Cole Sr., in 2000; and a brother, Virgil Stites, in 1999. Hettie is survived by her four sons, Danny R. Cole (Sandy) of Bowling Green, James E. Cole (Debbie) of Freeport, Florida, Randall O. Cole (Annette) of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Homer Cole Jr. (Linda) of Walton; five grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Hettie Cole will be 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Paul Strahan officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wing Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 628 Wing Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Hettie Cole may be left at www.glenncares.com.
