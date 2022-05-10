Hilda Ann Sharp, 83, of Owensboro, died Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born January 13, 1939, to the late Pearlie and Ruby Lee Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Sharp, who was the love of her life.
She was the proud mother of Steve Sharp and Randy (Alicia) Sharp, with Steve preceding her in death. She was the enthusiastic grandmother (”Meme”) to Stephanie Sharp, Stephen Sharp Jr., Nathan (Jenny) Sharp, Kristin (Eric) Shrestha, Jamie (Nathan) Coomes, and Lauren (Ben) Miller. She was the adoring great-grandmother (”G-Meme”) to Eleanor, Alice, and Grace Sharp, Ramsey and Charlotte Miller, Romulus and Skyler Shrestha, and Vivian Coomes. She was the loving sister to Judy Clark (and family) and Jerry Harris (and family), and she was preceded in death by her brother, James W. Harris. Family was everything to her.
Hilda’s grandkids and great-grandkids were the pride of her life. She radiated a style and taste that was all her own. She kept such good care of her house, yard, and car that it was easy to forget that they were decades old. She made magic around the holidays for her family, and she always ate last so she could serve everyone. She seemed happiest when hosting, and she created years of warm memories in the process. She had a strong sense of self, playfulness, and a vitality that will be missed and forever admired.
A special thank you to Father Pat Bittel, and Dr. Jacob Hodskins and his staff for their wonderful care.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro. The final disposition will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Those wishing to make contributions may do so to a cause that she held dear, Goodfellows Club of Owensboro, https://goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/.
Commented