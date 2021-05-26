Hilda Anne Nance, 85, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Heartford House. She was born March 9, 1936, in Beaver Dam to the late Charles and Francis Stevens.
She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Georgetown College. She was retired from Schrecker Supply Co. Hilda loved the Lord, her family and her church. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church and was designated Elder Emeritus. She was a member of the choir, and the Fa Ho Lo Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Primetimers Plus and enjoyed the many trips and fellowship they had together. She was best known for her work in the church kitchen. Hilda cherished spending time with her family and was affectionately known as “Nana” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John K. Nance; a grandson, Travis Nance; a sister, Patsy Patton; a brother, Tommy Stevens; and a son-in-law, Michael Knott.
She is survived by her children, Johnny Nance (Robin), Lisa Knott, Joe Nance (Mary Beth) and Lynda Loyd (Tim); grandchildren Kacy Estes (Jody), Megan Ward (Jared), Molly Keown (Matt), Logan Nance (Morgan), Kristin Thompson (Brandon), Kolby Knott (Rachel), Carrie Nance, Lindsay Loyd and Libby Loyd; and great-grandchildren Ashby Estes, Mya Keown, Will Ward, Atley Thompson, Everly Knott and Lillian Knott. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by family and friends.
A celebration of life will be noon Friday at First Christian Church, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday prior to the service.
Care is by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 700 JR Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303 or the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Mrs. Nance at www.glenncares.com.
