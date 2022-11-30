GREENVILLE — Hilda Dean Hale, 84, of Greenville, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was born in Muhlenberg County November 14, 1938, the daughter of Cecil Wright and Anna Spears Wright. She and her husband founded J & H Tasty Bakery in Greenville in 1982 and owned it for 35 years. She was a member of Luzerne General Baptist Church and was the oldest living member. She loved her church, served there as secretary/treasurer for 40 years, and sang in the church choir. As a member of the Wright Family, she participated in making several recordings.
Mrs. Hale was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Edith Lyons; and two brothers, Donald Wright and Jerry Wright.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Joe Hale of Greenville; daughter, Susan Hale of Greenville; sons, Alan (Jenni) Hale of Greenville and Timothy (Malinda) Hale of Central City; grandchildren, Jessy (Adam Lamb) Blanchard, Kristin Katze, Austin Hale, Addie Jo Hale, Bailee (Josh) Scott, Macey Hale, Carter Hale, and Courtney Hale; great-granddaughter, Keira Hale; brother, Roger (Becky) Wright of Greenville; and sisters, Carolyn (Ralph) Merrow of Rockport and Pat Bullock of Fairfield, Ohio.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Luzerne General Baptist Church in Greenville, with Rev. Joe Pharis officiating. Burial will follow in Luzerne Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, both at the church.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 North Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at Alzheimer’s Association.com. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
