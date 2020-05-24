CENTRAL CITY — Hilda Dee (Steele) Staples, 75, of Central City, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was born Jan. 22, 1945, the daughter of the Rev. John E. Steele and Edna Campfield Steele. She was a member of Belton Pentecostal Church. She graduated from Hughes-Kirk High School in 1963, and she was a private care sitter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Jimmy C. Staples; and her son-in-law, Morris A. Tingley.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Brother Mike Foster Sr., Brother Scottie Brooks and Brother Eddie Anderson Jr. will be in charge of the services. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Huntsville, Kentucky. In compliance with health and public safety directives, the number of those attending will be within current directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
She is survived by one son, James C. (Beth) Staples of Owensboro; three daughters, Janet (Morris Allen, deceased) Tingley of Graham, Joyce (Darrick) Piper of Beechmont and Jeanie (Ersley) Amos of Jetson; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Grant) Perry, Josalyn (Van) Turgeon, Jordan Reed, Jacob Bishop, Jimma Amos (deceased), Eric (Cori) Tingley, Allen Tingley, Mikalah (Joey) Suttle, Zach Piper and Kiah Piper; eight great-grandchildren, Jaylee and Jaxton Turgeon, Liam Perry, Maggie Jo and J.P. Suttle, Kylee, Makenzie and Keagan Plemens; one brother, Floyd Steele; and three sisters, Stella Knight, Emma Garrett and Wanda Long Runyan.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville and will observe all safety directives.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
