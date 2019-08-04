Hilda Keeling Fuller, 97, of Greenville died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.
She was a member of Rosewood United Methodist Church, and she had worked for Emerson Electric, Lake Malone Inn and the Brandin’ Iron.
Hilda is survived by two daughters, Phyllis (Warren) Blackford and Trilla (Jimmy) Martin; a son, Ted Fuller; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenbriar Schoolhouse Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
