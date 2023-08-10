Hilda L. Cansler, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Hilda was born in Graham Aug. 2, 1929, to the late Roy and Bonnie Rose Stovall. Hilda cherished tending to her garden, a passion she pursued until her final years. She was an avid birdwatcher with a particular fondness for hummingbirds. Butterflies also brought joy to her garden. Above all, she treasured moments spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don A. Cansler, and siblings, Alvin Stovall, Paul Stovall, Mary Ford, and Echolas Stovall.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Regina Hayes and Donna Johnson (Jeff); son, Lorne Cansler; grandchildren, Aaron Troutman (Ruta), Andria Spencer (Michael), Nick Hayes (Kaileesha), Katelyn Johnson (Isaiah), and Colby Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Christian, Brennan, Lukas, Tomas, Erik, Zakyra, Ari, Ansley, and Levi.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to The Methodist Children’s Home, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
