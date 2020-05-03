Hilda Osborne Scudder, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in South Boston, Virginia, on June 24, 1926, to the late Leander and Mamie Fitts Osborne.
At the age of 16, she was the proofreader for National Geographic Magazine, later went on to work for the federal government processing death benefit claims for World War II servicemen and women, and worked for the state department and traveled with them to Geneva, Switzerland, and Brussels, Belgium, returning aboard the RMS Queen Mary on her last sailing from Europe. Hilda later retired from the state department, where she worked in administration. She was a member of Western Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C. Hilda enjoyed spending time with her close friends and family, and especially enjoyed family get-togethers.
Along with her parents, Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Scudder Sr., who passed in October 2016; and her twin sister, Charlotte Rice, who passed in April 2011.
Hilda is survived by her stepchildren, Marie Perkins, Dr. Frank E. (Judy) Scudder, Louise (Howard) Brown and Ellen Franklin; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held in South Boston, Virginia.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Scudder.
