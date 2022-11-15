HARTFORD — Hilda Sue Delaney, 78, of Hartford, died Friday, November 11, 2022, with her loved ones by her side at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Hilda was a homemaker and a member of Clear Run Baptist Church.
Survivors: companion, Kelly Ward; four children, Sandy Culbertson (Craig Brown), Becky (Jeff) Mayfield, Thresa (Jon) Vanover, and Jerry Delaney; and two brothers, Rodna (Mildred) Adkins and Roy (Marie) Adkins.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Carson Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
