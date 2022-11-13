Hartford — Hilda Sue Delaney, 78, of Hartford, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her loved ones by her side at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 12, 1943, in Hanson, Kentucky to the late Rufus Adkins and Kate Coleman Adkins. Hilda was a homemaker and a member of Clear Run Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Jerry B. Delaney; one sister, Hazel Atherton and three brothers, Robert Adkins, Rollie Adkins and Roger Adkins.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, companion, Kelly Ward of Hartford; four children, Sandy Culbertson (Craig Brown) of Hartford, Becky (Jeff) Mayfield of Philpot, Thresa (Jon) Vanover of Hartford and Jerry Delaney of Hartford; ten grandchildren, Amber (Tim) Gower, Ryan (Nicole) Beavin, Brandi Mullen, Megan (Chris) Messamore, Christina (Tyler) Cottrell, Jessie Ann (Joel) Wright, Hope Daugherty (Johnathan Moore), Nolan Vanover, Olivia Vanover and Alex (Kristen) Delaney; thirteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rodna (Mildred) Adkins of Utica and Roy (Marie) Adkins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with Pastor Paul Ralph officiating. Burial will follow in Carson Cemetery in Hartford, Kentucky. Friends may visit with Hilda’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
