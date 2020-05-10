Hilda Sue “Suzzie” Skaggs, 74, passed away on May 2, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Suzzie was born Nov. 27th, 1945, and was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and appreciated the privilege of being able to help ones understand their Bible and the hope the Bible gives to all of us.
She had many friends and was a very caring person as she was always helping everyone whom she could. She never had children of her own but was always helping ones care for their children. She was an animal lover especially cats and dogs and all creatures.
She lived in Owensboro, until about 30 years ago. Many probably knew her from her years of working at G.E. She also spent years helping her former husband build their business, Custom Fabrication, located in Philpot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ralph Greer and Effie Eloise Greer; brothers, Michael Greer, Robert Greer and Paul David Greer; sister, Judith B. Chrisman; and bother-in-law, Harold Dee Chrisman.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Skaggs and a stepson. She also is survived by her brothers Lawrence Greer (Aretta), Karl Greer (Cindy); sister, Joan Thomas and her sister-in-law Diane Barnes Greer (Paul), as well as many nieces and nephews.
