Hilda Walker Martin, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born April 10, 1927, in Calhoun to the late Robert Smith Walker and Renetta Green Walker. Hilda enjoyed her family, farming, flying, and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles E. Martin II.
Hilda is survived by her daughter, Mary Margaret Vanover, of Owensboro; four sons, Charles E. Martin III, of Taos, New Mexico, David H. Martin, of Bowling Green, Robert D. Martin, of Marco Island, Florida, and Michael W. Martin, of Decatur, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Rick Martin, John Ross Martin, Jenny Martin, Ashley Martin, Katie Martin, Gatlin Nofsinger and Jena W. Vanover; and eight great-grandchildren.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Hilda Walker Martin may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented