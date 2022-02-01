HARDINSBURG — Hildegarde Kiper Hinton, 71, of Westview died January 20, 2022, in Kissimmee, Florida. She was a retired teacher with the Breckinridge County Board of Education.
She is survived by her husband Charlie Hinton and three children, Jeremy Hinton, Jeffrey Hinton, and Lori Beth Henning.
Service: 5 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Hardinsburg Elementary School PTO.
