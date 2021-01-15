ROCKPORT, Ky. — Hilma Lou Ashton Stewart, 89, of Rockport, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was married to James Lloyd Stewart in Springfield, Tennessee, on Nov. 26, 1954. They leave no children. She was the daughter of the late Hugh and Juanita Ashton.
She was a graduate of Rockport High School and attended Pond Run Church. She worked for Southern Bell Telephone in Owensboro and Central City and was a lifetime member of Eastern Star at Ceralvo and later Grace Chapter at Beaver Dam. She was a Lady Kentucky Colonel, and she enjoyed reading and traveling.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lloyd Stewart; a sister, Lois Joan Johnson; also brothers and sisters-in-law Buckie and Margie Stewart and Glen and Coleen Stewart.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her caregivers Betty and Larry Lindsey and Dolly West. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Signature Care for the love and care they gave her.
Per her request, graveside services only will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pond Run Cemetery with Alton “Doc” Crowe officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Pond Run Cemetery, c/o Robert Fulkerson, 25 Fulkerson Road, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
