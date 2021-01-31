Hilton B. Richeson, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Ohio County to the late John and Erlie Mae Bartlett Richeson. Hilton was retired as service manager at the former Harry Holder Ford dealership. He enjoyed car racing, horse racing, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a sports enthusiast.
Hilton was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Ray Richeson, Marion Richeson, Bill Richeson, Margaret Baize, Louise Leach, Lethel Leach, Betty Henderson and Ann Renfrow.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Judy Richeson; two daughters, Kim A. Clark and husband Tony and Lisa G. Hudson and husband Willie, all of Owensboro; a son, Donald E. Richeson and wife Beth of Concord, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Brett Hudson and wife Nakayla, Ashley Mullins and husband Shaun and Aleah Halbrook and fiancé Ben Young; five stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, Brystal, Ryleigh, Karmen, Ella, Larkyn, Mayci, Bryce, Fox, Pierce, Kingston, Kinsley, Jameson, Zoey and Mikayla; and a brother, J. R. Richeson and wife Norma of Owensboro.
There will be a visitation for Hilton from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Those that attend the visitation for Hilton shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when arriving can enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at
