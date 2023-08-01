HORSE BRANCH — Hiram Lee “Bubba” Ferguson, 21, of Horse Branch, joined his Papaw Jerry in Heaven Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 13, 2001, in Louisville to Jeremy Lee Ferguson and Megan Nicole Cannon. Hiram always had a smile and a giggle and was happy to see everyone. He graduated from Ohio County High School and attended Community Lighthouse Church. He enjoyed being with his family and school friends, listening to music, riding in his Kubota, swimming, talking about girls, traveling, and eating.
He was preceded in death by his Papaw, Jerry Cannon.
Hiram leaves behind to treasure their memories, mother, Megan Cannon (Todd Hazelrigg) of Horse Branch; father, Jeremy Ferguson of Beaver Dam; grandparents, Diana Cannon and Randall Sutherland, James and Charnetta Ferguson, and Roger and MaryBeth Stewart; several great-grandparents; siblings, Harlie Naue, Jayla Jones, Hannah Cannon, Madison Ferguson, Wiley Ferguson, Caylee Ferguson, Ethan Ferguson, and Emma Ferguson; aunts and uncles, JerryAnna (Drew) Denmon, Adam (Sarah) Cannon, Blake (Jessica) Cannon, and Erica (Nathan) Harrison; cousins, Grant, Sage, Kara, Reighlynn, Jaydon, Elye, Karessa, Adalynn, and Caroline; special friends, Bruce Heflin, Angie Jackson, Scott and Donna Ford, Whitney Keown, and Kyle Hall.
Hiram was a light in the community and touched the lives of almost everyone he met in some way, and he will never be forgotten.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Danny Veteoe officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery in Horse Branch. Friends may visit with Hiram’s family from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hiram Lee Ferguson Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Hiram Lee Ferguson by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented