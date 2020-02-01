LIVERMORE — Hollie Schindler, 42, of Livermore, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and attended Richland Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Schindler; a daughter, Gracie Rebecca Schindler; her father, John Cessna; her stepfather, Stu Drake; and a half-brother, Adrian Cessna.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Richland Baptist Church. Burial: Richland Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday.
Muster Funeral Homes is handling the services for Hollie’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Hollie Schindler Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
