HARTFORD — Hollis D. Peters, 85, of Hartford, went to his heavenly home Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was born March 30, 1936, in the Central Grove Community in Ohio County to the late Shirley Peters and Alma Davison Peters. Mr. Peters pastored several churches during his 45 years of ministry and retired from Alcoa Aluminum after many years of service.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Bishop Peters; three sisters, Florence and Dortha Nell Peters and Martha Thompson; and three brothers, Clarence, William “Bill” and Alvin Peters.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, three sons, Ricky (Trudy) Peters of Kevil, Randy (Cathy) Peters of Henderson and Royce (Heather) Peters of Las Vegas; two daughters, Ramona (Charles) Lindsey of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Rometta “Elaine” (Alton) Addington of Hartford; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth (Reg) Utley of Utica and Faye Geary of Beaver Dam; and multiple friends and families whose lives he touched.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Central Grove Cemetery in Centertown. Friends may visit with Mr. Peters family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danks
Commented