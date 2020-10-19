OLATON — Holly Jean Arnold, 53, of Olaton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1967, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Walter Bunch and the late Claudette Daugherty Bunch. Holly was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and she was a homemaker.
Aside from her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shannon Gray.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Arnold, of Olaton, formerly of Evansville, Indiana; her children, Ashley (Brent) Lindsey, of Beaver Dam, Shane (Mackenzie) Madison, of Cromwell, Tyler Henderson, of Olaton and Justin Jordan, of Cromwell; her father, Walter Bunch, of Horse Branch; her brother, William (Connie) Bunch, of Beaver Dam; step-children, Andrew Arnold, Phillip (Wendy) Arnold, Matthew Arnold, Sarah (Brandon) Wright, William Jordan and Kyle Jordan. Holly was blessed with 15 grandchildren, Breely Lindsey, Isaiah Corcelle, Gage Lindsey, Vanley Henderson, William Madison, Ella Caldwell, Maddox Henderson, Elijah Madison, Jessica Arnold, Caleb Arnold, Luke Arnold, Rebecca Arnold, Adam Arnold, Carter Arnold and Lily Arnold; nephews, William Zachary (Brianna) Bunch and Nathanial Dale (Samantha) Bunch; and one niece, Sabrina Gray.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Olaton with the Rev. Larry Embry officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Horse Branch. Friends may visit with Holly’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Holly Jean Arnold memorial fund c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407 Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting Holly Jean Arnold’s memorial tribute at www.danks
