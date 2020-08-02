Holly Lynn Vineyard, 73, of Maceo, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 21, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Adley B. Robertson and Wanda Lee Jewell. “Nanny Holly” was a school bus driver with Daviess County Public Schools, a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church, and was loved by everyone that met her.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Bill Vineyard; two daughters, Robin Lei Clark (John Worth II) and Tracy Alvey (Patrick); a son, Michael Vineyard (Kelly); 10 grandchildren, Tyler Alvey (Karly), Jordan Smith (Bryce), Taylor Lei Vineyard, Mackenzie Clark, Gracie Foster, Payton Foster, Morgan Foster, Allyson Warford (Luke), Hannah Johnson and Rachel Vineyard; seven great-grandchildren, Piper, Tripp, Kaydon, Khloe, Krislei, Kacen and Shiloh; a brother, Henry Booker Robertson II; sisters, Debbie Settle, Cheryle Floyd and Vickie Hofmann; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
