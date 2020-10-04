Holly Renee DeWitt-Vargas, 52, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, with her family by her side, in Owensboro. She was born in Owensboro, Nov. 5, 1967, to the late Bill and Betty DeWitt, formerly of Springfield, Missouri. Her father was a jewelry business owner in Owensboro. Her mother was a homemaker and partner in the business. They moved to Owensboro in 1962.
Holly was a vice president at World Fuel and spent her 22-year career with them in Houston and Miami. She was a 1985 graduate from Owensboro High School where, as a sixth grader, she was one of the youngest to receive a varsity letter in cross-country. She was also a varsity cheerleader.
Holly was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her loving generosity was felt by many. Her interests included family and travel with her daughters. Holly was also an avid UK sports fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Steve DeWitt.
Holly is survived by her daughters, Emma and Hanna Vargas of Weston, Florida; brothers Mike DeWitt (Daris) of Henderson, David DeWitt (Becky) of Suwanee, Georgia, Jamie DeWitt and Benji DeWitt (Angie) both of Owensboro; sisters Marilyn Riney (Paul) and Lisa Kanable (Kevin), both of Owensboro; 16 nieces and nephews; 34 grandnieces and grandnephews; and one great-grandnephew.
Public visitation will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service with limited attendance will follow. She will be laid to rest at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Ms. DeWitt shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L St. NW, Suite 220, Washington, D.C. 20036 or at www.givedirect.org/donate/?cid=691.
Memories and condolences for the family of Holly Renee DeWitt-Vargas may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
