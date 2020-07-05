Homer Belcher passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. He was 83. Born to modest beginnings in Owensboro, the son of the late coal miner Homer Belcher and his wife, Jeffie Burris Belcher. He graduated from Owensboro High School. Homer was committed to his family, his work, his community and his play. While his work ethic was impeccable, he adhered to his motto of “Work hard. Play hard.” Homer began working as a young man at Wyndall’s Super Market, eventually becoming a co-owner. He married Joy Belcher, the love of his life, in 1957 — a marriage lasting 61 glorious years until her death in 2019.
Homer loved his family, particularly enjoying the time he had with his 10 grandchildren. He delighted in telling them Johnny Jones stories, taking them to his personal park (which in actuality was York Park) and on Tuesday outings bike rides, which took in not just the streets of Owensboro but on occasion its alleys. He loved sharing his own version of nursery rhymes with family, wrote personal poems to his family and was not in the least opposed to reusing greeting cards. An avid sports fan, he was extremely devoted to his alma mater, Owensboro High School. For years, he held season tickets to most OHS sports. In his world of high school athletics, he most enjoyed the KHSAA’s boys’ basketball state tournament. For 50 consecutive years, he attended the tournament with his friends and family, always having front row seats. As well as the OHS Red Devils, he enjoyed the Kentucky Wildcats. He loved his associations from Wyndall’s, making customers and employees feel like family. Every Christmas, he delivered pork chops to the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery. Homer served his community as a member of several boards of directors of local organizations. Among Homer’s hidden talents was that of being a virtuoso kazoo player. With his engaging smile, everyone Homer Belcher met was a friend.
Those remaining to honor his memory include his children, Suzy Belcher, Ted Belcher and his wife, Susan, Sandy Royse and Sally Belcher; his grandchildren, Joy Beth Dawahare (Stephen), Sarah Taylor Lashbrook, Josh Lashbrook (Laura), Lacy Ochs (Tyler), Lindsey Robbins (Mike), Luke Lashbrook (Brooke), Sarah Beth Maxson (Phil), Molly McGlynn (Sean), Kris Belcher and Jordan Royse; and 12 great-grandchildren, with two on the way. Homer was blessed to have as his special caregiver Geraldine Owsley, whom he loved dearly.
The funeral service for Homer Belcher at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service for Home Belcher shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Owensboro Public Schools Foundation For Excellence or the charity of one’s choice.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Homer Belcher may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
