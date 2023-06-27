BEAVER DAM — Homer N. Geary, 85, of Cox’s Creek, formerly of Ohio County, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. Mr. Geary was born in Echols to the late Grealy and Anna Velura Scott Geary. He was an instrument mechanic for Stauffer Chemical Company and Borden Chemical for many years. Mr. Geary enjoyed his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, golfing, and gardening. Mr. Geary was a member of Wickland Baptist Church in Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Dale Geary, W.T. Geary, Gordon Geary, and Elmer Geary, as well as two sisters, Dorothy Abbott and Birdie Farris.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Igleheart Geary; two sons, Greg (Sharon) Geary and Kerry Dean (Brenda) Geary; one sister, Alma Goff; one brother, James Geary; four grandchildren, Rachel (Tommy) Wietecha, Samantha (Drue) Oliver, Kerry N. (Laurie) Geary, and Deanne Geary; six great-grandchildren, Zeke, Zoey, Max, Lizzie, Sawyer, and Knox; four step-grandchildren, Garrett, Matthew, Taylor, and Trinity; and one step-great-grandchild, Silas.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at New Assembly Church in Hartford, with Bro. Lealin Geary officiating. Burial will be in Walton Creek Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
