Hope Gracelynn McManaway, infant, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors include her parents, Chris and Kataushalynn McManaway; brothers Skylar and Isaiah McManaway; sister Katelynn McManaway; grandparents Jim and Marie McManaway, Glenn Duke, Deb and Earl Parker; and great-grandparents Bill and Wilma McManaway.
Service: Noon Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hillcrest Haven, Kingswood. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Commented