BREMEN — Horace Wayne Jarvis, 84, of Bremen died at his residence on December 31, 2021. Mr. Jarvis was born to the late Graden and Mildred McDonald Jarvis on July 10, 1937. Mr. Jarvis loved Kentucky Basketball and golfing, and was a proud member of the UMWA and New Harmony Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the EMT’s of Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and also everyone who has brought food. Mr. Jarvis was preceded in death by his brothers, R.T. and Barry Jarvis.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Jean Hockenberry Jarvis; son, Steve (Penny) Jarvis, of Central City; daughter, Cynthia (James) Rose, of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Cody Stubblefield, Kasey Frazier, Dalton Seat, Miranda Rose; great-grandchildren, Ava, Conner, Kailey and Summer; brother, Jerry (Lavon’) Jarvis; and sister-in-law, Kay Jarvis.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Mike Neal officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the New Harmony Cemetery Fund.
