Houston Hogg Jr., 71, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. Houston was born March 2, 1948, to Houston and Margaret L. Smith Hogg Sr. in Hazard.
Growing up in Hazard, Houston was such a standout athlete in all sports, that after his junior year of high school in Hazard, Daviess County High School enticed his family to move to Owensboro in an effort to finally beat their rival OHS. And in his one and only year at Daviess County, sick and battling with a 103-degree temperature, and being used as a decoy, Daviess County was able to score the winning touchdown to defeat OHS 7-0.
This was only the beginning of Houston Hogg breaking cycles. From there, he would receive a scholarship to attend the University of Kentucky, majoring in special education, and he would not only be one of the first black players to play football at UK, but in the entire Southeastern Conference. And just as it was in the game against Owensboro High four years before, it wasn't his game stats at UK that made the biggest impact, it was his presence that changed the college football landscape.
After leaving the University of Kentucky, Houston moved back to Owensboro and married Deborah, and as was his custom began making positive changes in his community by his presence.
Houston retired from AEP Rockport Power Plant. While he was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing and gardening, and continued playing sports of all kinds, his biggest impact was in the community. He was loved and known by everyone as Mr. Houston. He never met a stranger, always had time for everyone and never failed to shake the hand of a child and make them feel special. He routinely handed out candy, money when needed, and would load up kids in the back of his truck and took them out to the country to ride his horses.
In 1989, Houston rededicated his life back to the Lord, and as it was with everything he did, he pursued the Lord with zeal. Going back to college, he received his B.A. in Bible, from Great Commission Bible College. Houston often hosted Bible studies in his home and served as a deacon at Sweeny Street Baptist Church until his passing.
In 1991, he and his wife, Deborah, felt the Lord call them into foster care. Unbeknownst to them, but as before, the Lord used Houston and Deborah to break cycles. Since 1991, they fostered over 200 children. Never turning away a child in need, doing all things with excellence and love, they were once recognized as national foster parents of the year.
While Houston will be dearly missed by all who knew him, he would want everyone to know that he was more than prepared and eager to meet his Lord and Savior. He had run his race and was prepared to be offered up.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, Fred Hogg; and sister Patricia Hogg.
Houston is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah (Kelly) Hogg; his brothers, Richard Freeman and David L. (Gwen) Hogg; sister Rachel J. (Ricky) Jessup; his children, April (Chris) Brown, Gary Kelly, Dante (Maria) Kelly, Ronald (Tina) Hogg, Hadji (Jennifer) Hardin and Alyce Hogg; over 200 foster children; his 19 grandchildren, De'ante Kelly, Orlando Kelly, Chris (Lauren) Brown, Lataysha Kelly, Houston (Emily) Brown, Ron Hogg, Cameron (Morgan) Kelly, Ryan (Emily) Hogg, Danielle Hogg, Je'nee Hardin, Joshua Kelly, Taeron Hogg, Jordan Kelly, Faith Hogg, Natalia Payne, Harold Hogg, Mya Kelly, Micah Kelly and Isaiah Hardin; 10 great-grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews to whom he was known simply as "Uncle Bay.
Services will be noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Good Shepherd Church, 3031 Bittel Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Burial in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and from 10 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at Good Shepherd Church. The Rev. Robert C. Kendrick will be the officiant and eulogist.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Commented