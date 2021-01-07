Houston McCulloch “Mac” Morris, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his daughter holding his hand. Mac was born in Hopkinsville on April 29, 1924, to the late Houston McCulloch Morris and Margaret Rufine Jake Morris Brame.
Mac left high school and served for four years before he returned to finish high school.
He was a World War II Navy veteran and was the engineer on troop carriers that delivered soldiers to the beaches of Normandy, France, on D-Day and returned the wounded to England. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1950.
Mac met the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy” Crockett Riddlehover, while at UK. They later married and remained married for 65 years until Peggy’s passing in May 2016.
Mac never met a stranger, and he enjoyed just talking to anyone and everyone. This trait fit his profession as he was a building materials salesman for his entire career. He was so loved by his customers that when he became ill one year, his customers responded and gave him one of his best sales years of his career. Mac loved tinkering around the house or as he sometimes said, “Just making saw dust.” He also loved gardening and the Kentucky Wildcats. The family lived in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Benton for many years. After a move from Benton to Owensboro, Mac relished attending his grandchildren and great-granddaughter’s extracurricular school activities. Mac was deeply involved in his church, Settle Memorial United Methodist, worked with Habitat and volunteered as a chaplain for Hospice. He and Peggy enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally. The lasting legacy of Mac Morris, beyond his family, is the love he expressed for everyone who crossed his path.
Mac was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel, he was honored as the Citizen of the Year by the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce and was very grateful to be on the Honor Flight for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers, Julius (Molly and Mary Jane) and David (Meg); and niece Molly Julia Morris Zipperer.
Mac is survived by four children, Margaret Morris Brown (Danny) and Elizabeth Morris McMaine (Jeff), both of Owensboro, David Beauchamp Morris (Linda) of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and Allen “Moose” McCulloch Morris of Big Spring, Texas; grandchildren Matthew Brown, Anne Brown, Sarah McMaine-Render (Blake), Dr. Travis McMaine (fiancé Caroline), Kaytlin Dawes and Caroline Morris (fiancé Justin); and great-granddaughters Lilly Underwood and Paysen Render. Mac is also survived by extended family that includes Earl Gregg Swem III, Mark Morris, Cicely Morris Wulff, Ed Morris, Anne Morris Rogers and Dr. Julia Anne Riddlehover-Galaudet.
A memorial celebration service will be held later this summer. He will be buried with his wife at a family cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
