SACRAMENTO — Houston Ray Bowman, 93, of Sacramento died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Riverside Nursing Home in Calhoun. Mr. Bowman was born in McLean County on April 8, 1928. He was a mechanic for TVA , a member of Powers Chapel General Baptist Church, and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Short Bowman; sons, David Ray Bowman, Elbert Jay Bowman; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Annatta M. Bailey, Idella Ruby.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating and Bro. Kerry Vincent assisting. Burial will be in Baptist Cemetery in Sacramento. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel.
