Howard Craig Brown Jr., 53, of Owensboro, peacefully entered Heaven on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Howard C. Brown, Sr. and Louise Medley Brown.
Craig, as everyone called him, was a strong-willed man. He knew how to fix just about anything. He never went anywhere without his steel toe boots, and was always ready to help a friend out. His absolute favorite thing to do was spend his days on a boat on the river, and spending time with friends.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his four children, Caleb Craig Brown, Corey Lynn Brown, Chloé Alexis Brown, and Cylee Nicole Brown; his four beautiful grandchildren, Paisley Rose Brown, Lilian Grace Brown, Emory Jade Brown, and Remington Lynn Brown; two brothers, Eric Brown and his wife Erica and Jeremy Brown; three nephews, Brendan Brown, Bailey Brown, and Baxter Brown, all of Owensboro; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Craig is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Louise Lynn and Frank Scudder and paternal grandparents, Cordell and Emma Brown.
Funeral Mass will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. Stephen Cathedral being celebrated by Father Sinoj E Pynadath, HGN. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of charitable donations to St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter, 1001 W 7th Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the Church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Brown. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Howard Craig Brown, Jr. and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
