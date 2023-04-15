Howard Eugene “Gene” Bunch, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Brickyard Healthcare-Lincoln Hills Care Center in Tell City, Indiana. He was born July 22, 1932, in Calhoun to the late Lathon Bunch and Sarah Towery Bunch. Gene retired from Southern Tank after 43 years of working as an operator and foreman. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Gene loved his 1978 Ford LTD Station Wagon and sharing his tomatoes with others that he grew in his garden. He was very particular and liked things a certain way. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending every spare moment he had with his family. Gene was a simple and good man.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean Bowlds Bunch, who passed away in 2016; son, David Eugene Bunch, who passed away in 2008; and his siblings, Hugh Bunch, Larry Bunch, Mable Bunch, Wendell Bunch, and Ricky Bunch.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Pamela Jean (Gilbert, Jr.) Potter of Lewisport; grandchildren, KayLona (Brandon) Whitfill, Shireé (Billy) Wheatley, and Tyler (Morgan) Potter; great-grandchildren, Amiyah Wheatley, Caiden Dixon, Cameron Wheatley, Zoey and Silas Whitfill, and James Potter; siblings, Donald Bunch, Anne, and Faye; and sister and brothers-in-law, Kenny (Kitty) Bowlds, Phillip Hornsby, and Rita (Lou) Adcox.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Howard E. "Gene" Bunch.
