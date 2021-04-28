MCDANIELS — Howard Galloway, 83, of McDaniels, passed away peacefully at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital on Monday, April 26, 2021. He was born in Roff on Oct. 11, 1937, the son of the late Walter and Isabelle Butler Galloway.
Howard was a farmer for 64 years and loved to fish, enjoyed cutting timber and would run his bulldozer every chance he could. He hauled tobacco to Shelbyville for local residents for 30 years. Howard spent 5 1/2 years as a heavy equipment operator with T. M. Hook, building roads and bridges in Breckinridge, Hancock, Daviess, Grayson, Allen and Meade counties. He was the 6th District magistrate for seven years and served on the Leitchfield Southern States Board for four years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack.
Howard is survived by his wife, Loeta Pile Galloway; son and daughter-in-law Nicky and Nina Galloway; daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Joe Blazar; and two granddaughters, Caitlin and Christina Northern. He has a large extended family.
In keeping with Howard’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented