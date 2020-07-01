Howard K. Maddox, age 84 of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green.
Howard was born in Owensboro, KY to the late Sanford K. Maddox and Hallie Morris Maddox. He attended Owensboro Technical High School, Kentucky Wesleyan College and retired in 1997 from Green River Electric Corporation (now Kenergy) in Owensboro. Howard served in the US Army between his high school and college years. He was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green.
Howard was preceded in death by his father, Sandford K. Maddox, his mother, Hallie M. Maddox; his sister, Nancy Carol Noel; and a step-brother, James Lee Maddox of Michigan.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Luttrell Maddox; children Stephen T. Maddox of Bowling Green and Gregory S. Maddox (Amy) of Springfield, TN; grandson Aaron Arflack (Sarah) of Silver Springs, MD; granddaughter Jordan Maddox Daugherty (Seth) of Owensboro; and great-grandson, George Arflack of Silver Springs, MD.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Friday from 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. at Living Hope Baptist Church Chapel both in Bowling Green. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the church burial will follow in the Bowling Green Gardens on Lovers Lane.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to either Living Hope Baptist Church, 1805 Westen St, Bowling Green KY 42104 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104.
