HUDSON — Howard L. Sutton, 77 of Hudson, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Breckinridge Health. He is a member of Liberty Chapel Baptist Church and retired bus driver with the Breckinridge County Board of Education.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Sutton; son, David Sutton; daughters, Debra Roof and Connie Dennis; and sisters, Edna Ray and Margie Dalton.
Private services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Horsley Chapel near Hudson.
Expressions of sympathy: Liberty Chapel Baptist Church.
Commented