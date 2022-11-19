GREENVILLE — Howard Lee Williams, 90, of Greenville, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Williams served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for 20 years for Lester Motors in tractor parts sales, and he was a member of Greens Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Rickie (Beverly) Williams and Timmy (Debbye) Williams; daughter, Lisa (Terry) Stewart; and sister, Marjorie Clay.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
