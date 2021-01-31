GEORGETOWN, Texas — Howard Lynn Ramsey, 90, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, due to complications related to COVID-19.
Howard was born July 31, 1930, and was the son of Benjamin Franklin Ramsey and Jewel Estelle Ramsey of Mart, Texas. Howard had six brothers and sisters, Dorothy Ben Erwin, Carmen McKinney, Bruce Ramsey, Dayton (Pat) Ramsey, Mary Kemp and Linda Payne.
Howard is survived by his wife, Merrill S. Ramsey of Georgetown, Texas; three children, James H. Ramsey of Sequim, Washington, Rebecca R. McGuire of Georgetown, Texas, and Paul S. Ramsey of Orlando, Florida; and three grandchildren, Stephen P. Ramsey, Christian S. Ramsey and Aaron D. Clark. Howard is also survived by two siblings.
Dr. Ramsey held a Ph.D. from Columbia University and degrees from Southern Methodist University and Perkins School of Theology. He valued the expression of Christ’s love for all people and was a lifelong educator and teacher of adult Sunday school.
Dr. Ramsey had a distinguished career as a professor at Lycoming College, professor and dean at McMurry College and dean and vice president of academic affairs at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Dr. Ramsey changed careers later in life, and he became an executive at Owensboro National Bank. He retired from banking in 1996, then served on the Board of Palmetto Electric Cooperative in Bluffton, South Carolina, before returning to his roots in central Texas in 2010.
