Howard Michael “Mickey” Myers, 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Mickey was born Feb. 3, 1952, in Port Jervis, New York to Earl and Louise Myers. While a young boy, the family moved from New York to Florida.
Mickey was converted to the Christian faith as a young man and spent more than 40 years preaching the Gospel and serving as pastor to churches in Michigan and Kentucky. At the time of his death, he was a member of Grace Reformed Baptist Church in Owensboro, where he faithfully served his Lord up until the time of his homegoing. Mickey was much beloved and will be greatly missed.
Though he experienced many and varied health difficulties in his later years, Mickey was a delight to be around, and his friends and family can testify to the joyful way in which he pursued life, including a delight in sports and other fun activities. But above all, he was constantly devoted to serving God through his church.
Mickey loved the Word of God and had a great desire to see young men called and trained for Gospel ministry. One of his great loves was Covenant Baptist Theological Seminary (CBTS) located in Owensboro. Before retiring from active ministry, Mickey led the last church he pastored to graciously donate to the seminary which contributed to its success. In recent years, he has made several trips to Bible conferences to help represent the seminary. He is known, loved, and will be greatly missed not only by the staff of CBTS, but by many of its students, both local and distant.
Mickey was preceded in death by both parents and a younger brother, Roy Myers.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Myers; two sons, Jason Myers and Jered Myers; daughter, Jamie Myers; nephews, Josh Myers, Justin Watts, and Jay Myers; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mickey loved his family, prayed for them often, and always sought to be a helpful part of their lives.
A memorial service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Grace Reformed Baptist Church, 800 Chuck Gray Court, Owensboro, with Pastors Joe Wilson and Ben Carlson officiating.
Commented