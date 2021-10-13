Howard R. “Cotton” Davis, 92, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Drakesboro to the late Othor Randall and Lucy May Davis. Cotton served in both Korea and Vietnam with the U.S. Army for 22 years, with much of that time being an executive chef. He was a founding member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing and hunting. But above all, he loved spending time with his family and enjoyed visits from his children and grandchildren.
Cotton was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Morgan; siblings Margie Frost, Ida Long, Joyce Adams, Willowdean Rouse, Bobby Jo Russ and James Carter; and stepfather Joseph “Job” Russ.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Davis; children Gary (Jan) Davis and Rick (Tammy) Davis; siblings John W. “J.W.” Davis, Roy Russ, Ernestine Boone, Josie Ruth Frakes and Velma Carter; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service for Mr. Davis will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented