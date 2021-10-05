LIVERMORE — Howard S. Hillard, 67, of Livermore, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home in Livermore. Howard was a retired truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene Hillard; a son, William Hillard (Diane); two daughters, Julia Trimble (Shannon) and Jennifer Albin; two step sons, Jonathan DeYoung (Jessica) and Thomas DeYoung (Michele); a brother, Estle Murl Hillard, Jr. (Darlene); and three sisters, Rose Howard, Lynn Mason (Ricky) and Carla Kassinger.
Graveside service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Ohio County. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Howard’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: donations to Point Pleasant Cemetery Fund; C/O Chad Coleman; 4120 Kentucky 85 West; Centertown, Kentucky 42328.
