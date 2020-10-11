GREENVILLE — Howell Lee Vincent, 88, of Greenville, passed from this life to the next on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was born on Oct. 2, 1932, the son of Hobert Vincent and Elmer Marie DeArmond Vincent.
Howell Lee started working at a very early age helping to build a house for a relative. He looked for every opportunity to work and took jobs such as Bible salesman, underground coal miner and self-employed salvage yard owner. He spent 14 years in underground coal mines and took off only two days in 14 years to go fishing. He partnered with the late Wayne Cisney to open V-C Auto Salvage on Weir Road in 1965. He retired in 1983. His passion for helping people, fishing and trading kept him occupied up until September 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Linda Kay Vincent.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Fannie Crick Vincent of Greenville; a daughter, Vickie Vincent (Joel) Yonts of Greenville; a son, Roger Lee (Annie) Vincent of Greenville; six grandchildren, Bronson (Raina) Vincent, Jason (Courtney) Vincent, Kim (Eric) Doss, Sandra (Kenny) Walker, Bryse (Jessica) Yonts and Brooklynn Yonts; and nine great-grandchildren, Whitley Doss, Alec Doss, Kendra Walker, Willow Yonts, Finn Yonts, Drew Vincent, Ashlynn Vincent Smith, Creek Vincent and Bridge Vincent.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. Larry Chapman and assisted by the Rev. J.W. Haire. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
All participants will be required to wear masks, and capacity for both visitation and the funeral will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
