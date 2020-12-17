FORDSVILLE — Howell Wayne Black, 72, of Fordsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 3, 1948, in Owensboro to Lyman Douglas and Geneva Louise Ragland Black. Howell was a worker. Starting at the age of 15, he was always working and eventually started and ran his own drywall business for 55 years up until this time last year, known as B & B Drywall. He enjoyed cars, riding motorcycles and travelling. Howell also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and watching Western movies on TV.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lyman Douglas Black, in 1982; and a brother-in-law, Tim Stevens.
Howell is survived by his fiancé, Alicia Rakin; his mother, Geneva Louise Ragland Black; his children, Jerome (Amber) Black, Brandi Robinson, Tabitha (Trenton) Servay and Ray (Tonya) Geary; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Sheila (Clint) Grant, Terry (Tracy) Black, Tim (Karen) Black, Sandy Howard and Phil (Doretha) Black; his mother-in-law, Jan Reed; sisters-in-law Lori Stevens and Ladonna (Pete) Dockery; brother-in-law David Stevens; and several nieces and nephews.
The service for Howell Black, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in the Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Howell Black may be left at www.glenncares.com.
