Htay Meh, 38, of Owensboro, died on February 27, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Htay was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Phoe Reh; four children; and three
younger sisters.
Service: 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
