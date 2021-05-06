Hubert D. “Hubie” Ferrell, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Hubert and Wilma Vanover Ferrell.
Hubert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Okinawa. During his service, he earned many awards, including the good conduct award, the National Defense Service Medal and a rifle marksman badge. Hubert was a devoted member of RiverTree Church and was passionately involved in the Owensboro Special Olympics, Dream Riders and Toys for Tots. He worked at Zenith in Evansville, Indiana, and then General Electric for 25 years before his retirement. After retiring, he served as the facility superintendent at Kentucky Wesleyan College and was a courtesy driver for Don Moore Automotive. Hubert was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He will be remembered for his happy demeanor, always smiling and for loving everyone.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Ferrell.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gladys Ballard Ferrell, and their son, James Drew Ferrell; his sister, Cynthia M. Ferrell; his nieces, Marlo Michelle Arnold-Ferrell, C.J. Arnold and Isabelle “Belle-Belle” Arnold; and his nephew, James “Bub” Arnold.
A service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Public visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the visitation or service shall enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building. Visitors shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Special Olympics of Daviess County, c/o Kim Johnson, 352 Hill Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301; Toys for Tots, 4100 Kipling Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303; or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Hubert Ferrell may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented