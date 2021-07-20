Hubert Franklin Sheldon, Jr., 86, of Gatewood, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his family after a fall while working on the farm a month ago. He was born July 16, 1935, to the late Hubert Franklin Sheldon, Sr. and Myrl Lambert Sheldon. He was a member of Karns Grove Baptist Church.
After graduating from Daviess County High School in 1953, Hubert worked many jobs including the Lawson’s Garage, Co-Op Store, Spice Knob Grocery, many surface mines in Kentucky and Indiana, Mid American Coal Terminal, & James D. Stone Construction. Hubert was a life time member of the American Hereford Association. He loved the farm and his lifelong passion was raising registered Hereford cattle. He took his cattle along with his family to many county and state fairs to show his cattle and had a Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion Bull. He loved his family and after Doris passed away, he made sure he stayed involved with all the grandkids and great grandkids and greatly enjoyed seeing them as often as he could.
In addition to his parents, Hubert was proceeded in death by his wife, Doris Lawson Sheldon; sister, Shelby Jean Sheldon; and brother, James Curtis Sheldon.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children Debbie Dawson (Johnny), of Gatewood, Beverly Stone (James), of Philpot, Bruce Sheldon(Rosita), of Lewisport, and Tim Sheldon (Marijane), of Gatewood; his grandchildren, Eric Stone (Jessica), Jeremy Stone (Lauren), Ashley Gorman (Scotty), Angela Mayfield (Daniel), Amanda Spears (Justin), Joshua Sheldon (Amanda), Winston Dawson, Magan Sheldon, Rachel Sheldon, Olivia Sheldon, Will Sheldon, Christopher Crowe, Ethan Crowe, and Zachary Crowe; 16 great grandchildren; and a brother, J. D. Sheldon of Gatewood.
The funeral service for Hubert will be noon Wednesday, July 21, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Clay Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Roberts Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers who over the last month were so kind and compassionate to Hubert as he was in the hospital. The family would also like to thank Phillip Smith, who along with Hubert, were caretakers of Roberts Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), PO Box 113 Maceo, KY 42355. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
