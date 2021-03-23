FORDSVILLE — Hubert J. Hedden, 98, of Fordsville, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born to the late George and Ora Hedden, and was a World War II veteran and a farmer. He was a founding board member for the Ohio County Hospital, had served as magistrate and took the agriculture vocational program. He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Hubert was preceded also in death by his wife, Sue Matthews Hedden; a daughter, Toni Carol Hedden; brothers, Marvin C. Hedden and William C. Hedden; and a sister, Doris Hedden Kirk.
Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Sheila (Gary) Ridner, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; a brother, Norman H. (Becky) Hedden, of Owensboro; and 23 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pattiville. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, and after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented