GREENVILLE — Hubert Kinison Jr., 67, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, under the care of Baptist Health Hospice. Jr. was born to Hubert Kinison and Mildred Ijames in Owensboro. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1974. He had a servant’s heart, helping everyone he came across in need. He did factory work, office machine sales and service, and lastly, was a sales clerk at Malone Lumber until he retired in 2016, but his greatest joy was his family, including his sidekick, Joe Joe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Mildred; stepmom, Beulah Kinison; and siblings, Barbara Griffith, Jimmy Kinison, Betty Hoyes, and Tommy Kinison.
Left to carry his memories in their hearts are his wife of 41 years, Kathy Kinison; daughters, Michelle Kinison and Amy (Adam) Wright; grandchildren, Logan Feliciano (Camilla Grace), Jamie (Andrew) O’Flynn, Madison Wright, and Maci Wright; great-grandchildren, Addison Feliciano and Kynzlee O’Flynn; siblings, Gerald Kinison, Paul Kinison, Margie Martin, Linda Scott, Sandy Jarboe, Jeanie Rice, Jackie Blue, and Eugene Kinison; and lots of nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Mr. Paul Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
