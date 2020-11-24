Hubert Leon Tinnell, 78, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord on Nov. 21, 2020. He was born in Daviess County on Jan. 27, 1942, to the late Hubert Tinnell and Lucy Anthony Tinnell. Leon retired from Modern Welding and was a member of Little Flock Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, the Rev. Kenny James.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Kay Basham Tinnell; a daughter, Sarah (Tim) Williamson; two sons, David Tinnell and Matthew Tinnell; four grandchildren, Elijah, Caleb, Hannah, and Jacob; a brother, J. C. (Mary) Tinnell; a sister Mary James; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Nickel Ridge Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, love thy neighbor.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented