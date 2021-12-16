BEECH CREEK — Hubert Lindell Sapp, 83, of Beech Creek, met his Lord and Savior at 10:22 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Maple Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Hubert was born April 2, 1938, in Muhlenberg County to Isome and Elizabeth Sapp. He was a retired engraver and a retired Missionary Baptist preacher who pastored several churches in Illinois and Kentucky.
Hubert was preceded in death by his daughter, Dorothy Lynn Sapp; his father, Isome Sapp; mother Elizabeth Sapp; his brothers, Edison, William, Nolen and Densil Sapp; and his sisters, Virgie Whitney, Hazel Epley, Eula Clementi, and Wilma Brooks.
If you were lucky enough to know Hubert, then you had a friend for life. He knew no stranger. He loved with all his heart and would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need.
His hobbies included gardening and small engine repair. He loved his Lord, his big family and especially his grandbabies.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Ethel Stinson Sapp; his children, Rita (Jack) Hanson of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Charlotte Palumbo of Chicago, Tammy (Robert) Schreiner of Garden Prairie, Illinois, Terrance (Lucy) Sapp of Schamburg, Illinois, Sheila (Bryan) Randolph of Greenville and James (Tina) Sapp of Beechmont; brother Gene (Betty Jo) Sapp of Greenville; 14 grandchildren, Ian, Justin, Kaylee, James, Joseph, Jessica, Karen, Christopher, Angela, Casey, Desireá, Darralyn, Colton and Logan; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Barry Robinson officiating. Burial in Old Jackson Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
