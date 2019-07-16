Hugh Barclay, 88 of Owensboro went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Owensboro. He was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to the late Andrew and Ruth Purkhiser Barclay. Hugh was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from Indiana Bell. He was a member of Living Hope Community Church. Hugh was very proud of his Scottish heritage and being the first Barclay born in the United States. He enjoyed genealogy, photography, traveling, and was a former Spencer County, Indiana Commissioner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Wilson Barclay; stepson Robert Butler; son-in-law Richard Smith; and a sister, Marion Dicks.
Survivors include his wife, Lula Robbins Barclay; children Dawn Leigh Smith of Mexico, Hugh Norman Barclay of Rockport, Indiana, William (Donna) Barclay of Richland, Indiana., Raymond (Christina) Barclay of Mooresville, Indiana, Jennie Bossie of Evansville, Indiana, and stepdaughter, Cindy (Tony) Newby of Owensboro; 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
