Hugh David Edds Jr., 56, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He was born March 12, 1963, in Owensboro, to Hugh David Sr. and Ondra Embry Edds.
David was a 1981 graduate of Owensboro High School, attended the University of Kentucky and earned an accounting degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College.
David loved Owensboro and Owensboro history. His community focus began in his early years when he served as an intern in the Owensboro Mayor's Office. As board chairman of Downtown Owensboro Inc., he championed the Lights, River, Action project to light the downtown bridge in 1995, for which he very proud. Chairing Streetscape 2000's board for many years, he led numerous community beautification projects including the Adopt-A-Spots along Frederica Street. David also co-authored a "Post Card History Series" book on Owensboro and had other books in progress.
He served as a volunteer for many community organizations such as Junior Achievement, The United Way, Chamber of Commerce, Bar-B-Q Festival, Speedzeum, Waterfront Development, Owensboro Area Museum of Science and History, Leadership Owensboro, Owensboro Rotary Club and Chamber Young Professionals in his younger days. For his community service, he was awarded the Mayor's Award for Excellence in Community Service, Leadership Owensboro's Outstanding Alumni and Big Brothers/Big Sisters' Mentor of the Year.
His accounting career included Alexander & Co. and Texas Gas, where he also moved into regulatory affairs. He then worked as a broker/realtor with ERA Realty and was a marketing manager with the Owensboro Tourist Commission, where he promoted the city he loved. When his beloved boys came along, David chose to stay home with them for several years to give them a solid foundation. He then started Bright Bridge Management as a broker/owner to manage investment real estate.
His wife, family and especially two boys were most important to him. This led him to serve as a K.F.L Football coach, team dad and board member, Southern Little League board member and to be actively involved with the Soap Box Derby family in recent years. He loved announcing SLL games where "he made every kid feel like they were an MLB player," and he was passionate about getting Owensboro's blue bridge relit. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.
David was known as the family historian and loved to tell stories just like his dad. He also loved hydroplanes, rock music and to play guitar and bass. He was a member of The Refuge band from 1998-2001, which was founded as a Christian singles fellowship and worship time. He, and many of those same band members, went on to lead worship at BridgePoint church when it began in 2002.
It was known to many that, whatever he committed to, David Edds was all in! He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh David Edds, in 2017.
David is survived by his wife of 16 years, Sandy Edds; twin sons, Benjamin "Benji" Edds and H. David "Davey" Edds III; his mother, Ondra Edds of Owensboro; a brother, Stephen Edds (Erin) of Indianapolis; a nephew, Levi Edds of Indianapolis; uncles Richard Edds (Linda) of Livermore and Dusty Embry of Owensboro; and extended family.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Bellevue Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to K.F.L. Football, P.O. Box 1450, Owensboro, KY 42302 or Owensboro Lions Club Soap Box Derby, 2707 Breckenridge St., Ste. 1, Owensboro, KY 42303.
