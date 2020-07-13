GREENVILLE — Hugh Donald Lovell, 67, of Greenville, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Greenville on Nov. 25, 1952, the son of Henry Hugh Lovell, Jr. and Julia Ford Lovell. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville, and he owned Smokin’ Toby’s Restaurant/Lovell Gardens. He was a former musician and a lover of music.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Christopher Donald Lovell.
He is survived by his wife of eight years, Charlene Lovell, of Greenville; a daughter, Carah (Todd) Boggess, of Lexington; a grandson, Carter Boggess, of Lexington; a daughter-in-law, Mary Lovell of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Brenna Lovell, of Lancaster; a stepdaughter, Virginia Beth Dillihay, of Cape Coral, Florida; three stepsons, Brody (Christa) Sallee, of Madisonville, Joshua Sallee, of Central City, Noah Jacobson Sallee, of Central City; and step-granddaughter, Eliza Ruth Dillihay, of Cape Coral, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. Lee Goff. In compliance with public safety directives, capacity for both the memorial service and visitation will be limited in accordance with state guidelines and masks are required. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net
Commented